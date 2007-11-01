A Page Turner

Hot-off-the-press, these management books reveal tips to optimize your business and leadership skills.
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • In Influencer (McGraw-Hill, $24.95), the co-authors of Crucial Conversations return with a how-to about creating change within organizations by changing the behavior of the people in those organizations. This comprehensive look at creating influence covers the six reasons habits are hard to break, as well as six ways to make change happen. The advice is both clear and actionable. For instance, if you want to identify opinion leaders to help you introduce change--and you do--just ask your employees who in your company they consider the most influential and respected. Those whose names come up most often are your opinion leaders.
  • In The Future of Management (Harvard Business School Press, $26.95), influential business thinker Gary Hamel dismisses many of the traditional tools in the modern management manual as outdated and ineffective. He calls for a movement to reshape management and cites cases like W.L. Gore Associates and Whole Foods as examples of companies that are doing it. Management 2.0, as he calls it, will offer easy access to information for everyone, naturally formed hierarchies, broad decentralization and cheap experimentation--a lot like Web 2.0, Hamel points out.

