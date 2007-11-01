A Cheap Ticket to Startup

Strapped for cash? Here are 69 franchises to start for less than $25,000.

November 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're long on entrepreneurial dreams but short on money, franchising offers you a viable way to start your own business. Dig beneath the conventional wisdom that franchising is pricey and you'll find a multitude of franchises that offer serious startup benefits--a proven business concept, training and ongoing support--for less than $25,000. Even information on these franchises can be yours for free--via the following listing of low-cost franchises. We've compiled data on franchises in categories ranging from children's fitness to computer repairs to home inspections, with some opportunities costing just a few thousand dollars to get started.

This listing is not a ranking, nor is it intended to endorse any particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise--a search that should also include a thorough investigation and analysis of a franchise's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and other literature, visits with existing franchisees and consultation with an attorney and an accountant. No matter how low the investment, don't purchase any franchise before doing your research.

To get information on even more low-cost franchises, check out Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.