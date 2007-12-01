My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Know Thyself

People are quick to offer help, but sometimes the best advice comes from within.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Sarah invented a toy and wanted to sign a distribution deal with a national children's specialty store. Based on the advice of colleagues, she implemented two strategies to clinch the deal: She hired an agent to represent her product, and she developed an outstanding sales proposal, hoping to get it to the chain's national buyer. Neither method worked.

Rather than become discouraged, she took aim at her target, digested what she had learned and shifted her focus to a different level of the chain's management ladder. She presented her product to the store managers at five locations, and every one placed an order. She asked each manager to refer her product to his or her national buyer. Within weeks, she had secured a large order.

You're fed an enormous number of solicited and unsolicited opinions about your ventures. You're told what will work and what won't. This can be confusing because nearly all these opinions are from people who don't have an intimate knowledge of your business. Here are ways to move forward by using your experience and intuition to decipher the information you receive rather than accept it as truth.

1. Create an action outline to guide your journey. When you don't have a plan to achieve your goal, it's easy to be persuaded by others' opinions. Maintain your focus by standing by your convictions. Create an action outline of what you must complete to achieve your goal. You don't need all the answers--you simply want to connect your action steps to your vision so you can move forward with a purpose. Setting a plan in motion helps build a foundation for you to confidently acquire any information you lack.

2. Assemble a mosaic of ideas and methods by asking the right questions. Discover new ways to gather real-world information. Start by asking others specific questions to resolve problems. Connect with people who have completed similar tasks by attending workshops or e-mailing experts. Put yourself in "learning mode" so you can recognize routes other people have not yet taken.

3. Build on and enhance the thoughts of others. Analyze and evaluate all the information you gather, and use the best strategies to adjust your action outline accordingly. Maintain your uniqueness and remain true to yourself by trusting your intuition and experience.

4. Refuse defeat. Believe in your ability to uncover the resources and tools you need to make constant progress. Continue to fine-tune your plan as you sift through the input you receive. It may be difficult at first, but once you see how others are inspired to help you, it will become easier. Your most valuable asset is your adventurous spirit--use it to set your business apart and achieve your goals.

Shooting past your target is about seeking learning opportunities at every step. The greatest reward is developing and implementing strategies that are all your own--it's what being an entrepreneur is all about.

Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Success and Kick Start Your Dream Business. Write to him at romanus@kickstartguy.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.