Starting a Business

Photobucket: Finding the Missing Link

Being #1 is just a drop in the bucket for this popular photo-sharing site.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

Who: Alex Welch, 31, and Darren Crystal, 37
What: Photobucket.com, a site that allows users to upload, share and link photos, videos and graphics.
Where: Denver, Colorado

Anyone with a MySpace profile or blog will probably tell you they've visited Photobucket.com at least once. Photobucket is the No. 1 photo site on the web, attracting close to 24 million visitors a month who express themselves online through uploading, sharing and linking photos, videos and graphics on their social networking spaces.

Photobucket is one of the top 25 sites on the web in terms of traffic, but it wasn't too long ago that founders Alex Welch and Darren Crystal were working out of a basement, maxing out their credit cards and taking out third mortgages on their homes to fund a new concept in third-party linking that was missing from other photo sites.

"This whole idea of linking images and videos was something users wanted to do, but the traditional photo sharing sites didn't allow them to do it," says Welch, pointing to sites like Snapfish and Ofoto--acquired by Kodak in 2001--that were overlooking younger, self-expressive users that wanted to share their personal media online to develop social identities, not create photo albums. "We were the first site to go out and provide that service."

If At First You Don't Succeed .
Welch is no stranger to dotcom startups. Before starting Photobucket in 2003, he launched Picturefuse, another photo sharing site that no longer exists. Picturefuse visitors kept trying to use the site to link photos to their eBay auctions, message boards and social networks, but the site wouldn't support it. Welch decided to scratch his original startup to create a new site that met his users' demands.

"You have to learn from your mistakes," says Welch, who wasn't afraid to try again. "I didn't do everything right at Picturefuse--and I haven't done everything right at Photobucket--but we've done more right than wrong."

My Photobucket
Despite its rapid growth, Welch and Crystal continue to make their users a priority by not only listening to them, but also continually updating the site to meet their needs.

"We continue to focus on giving users more tools and more ways to share media," says Welch. "The amount of people self-expressing and creating and taking photos and images has just gone through the roof. They've built out their online identities and they want visual content to go with that."

New features, such as one-click posts, picture slides and video sharing have made Photobucket hugely popular with MySpace users, creating a relationship largely responsible for the company's acquisition by digital media giant Fox Interactive Media in July 2007.

It's a huge move that Welch and Crystal hope will take the Photobucket brand global, adding yet another rung in their climb to the top.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

How to Effectively Start a Side Hustle While You Have a Full-Time Job

Starting a Business

How to Know When to Hire an International Team