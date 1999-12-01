Just Your Type

State-of-the-art tech tools

December 1, 1999 2 min read

The portability of palm-sized PCs has made them immensely popular, but you don't have to spend the rest of your business days inputting with a stylus. The iBIZ KeySync Keyboard is compatible with 3Com's PalmPilot, Palm III series and PalmV. Sixty-two keys, a compact 10-by-4.5-by-1.25-inch size and six programmable function keys are handy features. Connection is made through a serial cable, from the standard palm cradle or iBIZ's new folding travel cradle. The KeySync runs on three AAA batteries, sparing your palmtop's battery juice.

KeySync Keyboard

iBIZ Technology

(800) 234-0707

Street price: $89

This Scan Is My Scan

If you don't want to bother with--or pay for--the latest 2-megapixel digital camera or hassle with a flatbed scanner, there's another option for getting photos into your computer. The Minolta Dimage Scan Dual film scanner accepts 35mm positive or negative strip film and slides. A maximum resolution of 2,438 dpi means crisp transferred images. Compatible with Windows 95/98/NT 4.0 and Macintosh OS 7.1 or higher, the Scan Dual uses a SCSI connection. (You have to provide the SCSI card if you don't already have one.) Adobe PhotoShop LE is included.

Dimage Scan Dual

Minolta

(201) 825-4000

Street price: $399

Light Computing

It's the case of the incredible shrinking notebook. Sony has shaved the VAIO Z505S down to just 3.5 pounds and 1-inch thickness. Compared with 6 to 8 pounds for an average notebook, that's a lot of weight off your shoulder. Although a lightweight at 64MB SDRAM, 6.4GB hard-drive space and a 333 MHz Intel Celeron processor, the Z505S is still a contender. A V.90 modem, integrated 10/100 Ethernet and two USB ports come standard. The Windows 98 software bundle includes Microsoft Works and Adobe PhotoDeluxe.

VAIO Z505S SuperSlim Pro Notebook

Sony Electronics

(800) 222-SONY