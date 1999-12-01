Just Your Type

State-of-the-art tech tools
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The portability of palm-sized PCs has made them immensely popular, but you don't have to spend the rest of your business days inputting with a stylus. The iBIZ KeySync Keyboard is compatible with 3Com's PalmPilot, Palm III series and PalmV. Sixty-two keys, a compact 10-by-4.5-by-1.25-inch size and six programmable function keys are handy features. Connection is made through a serial cable, from the standard palm cradle or iBIZ's new folding travel cradle. The KeySync runs on three AAA batteries, sparing your palmtop's battery juice.

KeySync Keyboard

  • iBIZ Technology
  • (800) 234-0707
  • Street price: $89

This Scan Is My Scan

If you don't want to bother with--or pay for--the latest 2-megapixel digital camera or hassle with a flatbed scanner, there's another option for getting photos into your computer. The Minolta Dimage Scan Dual film scanner accepts 35mm positive or negative strip film and slides. A maximum resolution of 2,438 dpi means crisp transferred images. Compatible with Windows 95/98/NT 4.0 and Macintosh OS 7.1 or higher, the Scan Dual uses a SCSI connection. (You have to provide the SCSI card if you don't already have one.) Adobe PhotoShop LE is included.

Dimage Scan Dual

  • Minolta
  • (201) 825-4000
  • Street price: $399

Light Computing

It's the case of the incredible shrinking notebook. Sony has shaved the VAIO Z505S down to just 3.5 pounds and 1-inch thickness. Compared with 6 to 8 pounds for an average notebook, that's a lot of weight off your shoulder. Although a lightweight at 64MB SDRAM, 6.4GB hard-drive space and a 333 MHz Intel Celeron processor, the Z505S is still a contender. A V.90 modem, integrated 10/100 Ethernet and two USB ports come standard. The Windows 98 software bundle includes Microsoft Works and Adobe PhotoDeluxe.

VAIO Z505S SuperSlim Pro Notebook

  • Sony Electronics
  • (800) 222-SONY
  • Street price: $2,299

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business