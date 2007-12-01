My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

A Sweet Smell of Success

One woman turned a family business into an international sensation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats Jacquelyn Tran, 30, of Perfume Bay in Huntington Beach, California
Company An e-tailer of fragrances and beauty products
Projected2007 sales $18.5 million

Next Generation By all measures, Jacquelyn Tran's mom and dad had achieved the ultimate success. Emigrating from Vietnam in 1980, they soon secured a small spot in the U.S. marketplace with the opening of their fragrance store in 1987. One location grew to three, and before long, customers were flocking there from all corners of the world. But mom and dad's success was only a springboard for Tran. In 1999, she took their basic concept to new heights by selling perfume and beauty products online, thereby securing a place of her own in the global marketplace.

Sensory Overload Working at an early age with customers and vendors in merchandising and retailing armed Tran, and established business partnerships helped her. But going online presented a host of new challenges. "I just had to throw myself in there and learn," she says. Through extensive research and trial and error she learned how to fill orders, collect money and allocate online advertising dollars.

Growth Squirt Once she mastered the internet, Tran started using its selling power as her own. "Our strategy is to offer a unique selection for our customers," says Tran, who specializes in discontinued and hard-to-find items.

Au Naturel Tran currently sits atop an internet-based empire that ships to nearly every country and features more than 1,000 unique brands--all while making the entire operation look effortless. In 2004, she opened her first brick-and-mortar store, which offers facial, hair-care and nail services. This past September, she launched the company's first direct-mail catalog, and early next year the business will expand into a larger warehouse facility with a retail showroom.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.