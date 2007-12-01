It Could Happen to You

Find out more about covering your bases with business travel insurance.

December 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vacation insurance policies have been around for decades, but what about insurance for business trips ruined by missed, canceled or delayed flights, a lost or stolen laptop, or an interruption of some sort (hurricane, transit strike, etc.)?

Online travel insurance aggregator InsureMyTrip.com and CSA Travel Protection offer a travel insurance program specifically for business travelers. The Business Executive insurance plans are designed to protect traveling employees of small and midsize companies and cover a single trip or a year's worth of travel. In addition to trip cancellation, interruption and travel delay coverage, the plans provide coverage for lost, stolen or damaged luggage, laptops, cell phones, PDAs and exhibit booths. Coverage is provided if sickness, injury or the death of a business partner forces the traveler to cancel a trip or return early. Other plans specifically address medical evacuation and major medical and accident insurance; Business Executive coverage doesn't.

Rates start at $69 per individual domestic trip ($149 international). Insuring a road warrior for a year costs $249 to $999. For more information, go to insuremytrip.com or call (800) 487-4722.