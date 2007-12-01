My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Credit for a Change

In the world of vending machines, plastic is the new silver.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The next time you purchase a bottle of Coke or a snack from a vending machine, you may get to decide between cash and credit. Malvern, Pennsylvania-based USA Technologies, which provides both the hardware and services necessary to bring coin-operated machines into the modern world, has already rolled out more than 20,000 cashless, unattended point-of-sale devices in everything from Coke and laundry machines to highway tollbooths.

Shifting from coins to credit cards makes a lot of sense--and a lot of dollars--for vending companies of all kinds. "Our customers are seeing a 30 percent increase in the average [purchase] when consumers use credit vs. cash," says Steve Herbert, 45, president of USA Technologies. "That's a fundamental change for the consumer and for the [owners of] the vending machines."

Since credit card transactions require a data connection, vending machine owners who go cashless get another benefit: Operational data from their machines becomes available via the internet. Even though Cadbury Schweppes, Coke and Sony are all using the technology, Herbert says it was independent vending entrepreneurs who led the charge toward credit. "They recognized early on that this could change their businesses."

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.