Real Moms Do Blog

October 31, 2007 3 min read

Many mom entrepreneurs are looking for cost effective--OK, free--ways to spread the word about their business. I'm learning that one of the most effective ways to do this is through blogging. Admittedly, I am one of the last moms and entrepreneurs to start blogging. In fact, when my web developer told me years ago to start a blog, I responded, "What's a blog? I'm not doing that." Wow, I guess I should have been more open.

I may not have totally missed the boat. Even though blogs are becoming extremely popular, the concept is still developing. So why use a blog? For one, it can drive traffic to your site. If you have good content on your blog, people can learn from it and then find out about your company. Get clients to post testimonials or share their experiences with your product or service. A good blog can make your company more approachable and more real to your potential clients. And it can increase your website's search engine rankings.

If you're trying to reach out to other moms, a blog may be the perfect tool. A 2006 study by Johnson & Johnson found that 83 percent of moms spend their free time on the internet and one-third get support from other moms online. Advertising Age says that blogs are becoming a valued word-of-mouth network for mothers. Emarketer.com says that if a mom isn't writing a blog, she's reading one. Every day more than 1.6 million blogs get updated and 175,000 new ones get started.

In desiring to start my own blog, I have found there are a lot of platforms you can consider. In no way is this a comprehensive list, but it's enough to get your research started:

Starting a blog is actually quite easy. Just follow these steps:

Find a blogging provider like those mentioned above.

Personalize it using their templates and your images.

Decide what you want to post or write about.

Publish the blog by putting the URL on your site.

Be consistent. Keep people coming back by regularly posting new information.

Even if you don't have a blog, there are big benefits to visiting other blogs. A blog can help you learn about other products or services that may help your business. As a mom entrepreneur, you may feel isolated working from a home office. Some blogs will give you the opportunity to reach out and speak with other women in your same position. Here are some examples:

Whenever you have the opportunity, post on other blogs. Every time you get your company link online, you can increase your potential for search engine rankings. Of course, make posts only where appropriate. You can find plenty of personal and business blogs where it would be relevant to share information about your company.

There's a lot of great information out there about starting and marketing your blog. Check out Entrepreneur.com for a variety of resources. I hope I've convinced you that it's time to jump on the blogging bandwagon. I'll see you on there!