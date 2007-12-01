My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sky-High Sales

Here's how one entrepreneur took advertisements above and beyond.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: In-flight advertising and plane wrapping
Who: Drew Stoddard of InterAir Media
Where: West Palm Beach, Florida
When: Started in 2005
Startup Costs: $45,000

In 2005, Drew Stoddard went where no advertiser had gone before when he decided to wrap planes with advertisements. After coming up with the idea during a brainstorming session at his last company, he was so enthused he decided to start a new business with the concept. "We are the only company that offers a one-stop shop for creating and selling unique advertising space for airlines," says Stoddard, 29.

InterAir Media offers advertisements on everything from in-flight videos to cocktail napkins. Even the airport walls and exhibits aren't off-limits for InterAir Media and its clients--the company targets places where passengers check flight times, board planes and sit. With extra revenue for airlines and guaranteed exposure for advertisers, Stoddard's marketing concept benefits both clients.

It was Stoddard's proactive approach that allowed him to tap into a whole new medium. Within hours of starting his search for clients, Allegiant Air agreed to be Stoddard's partner and became the first airline to have its planes wrapped. While Allegiant is no longer a partner, Skybus Airlines and Spirit Airlines have joined the team. "They're growing at enormous rates," Stoddard says. "With their ability to generate ancillary revenue, they will be setting the precedent for other airlines to follow."

Thanks to InterAir Media's rapid growth and unique approach, Stoddard expects sales of more than $2 million this year. By expanding its operations into Europe with a base in London, InterAir Media will provide companies with the opportunity to reach an airborne international audience.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.