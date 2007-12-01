Sky-High Sales

Here's how one entrepreneur took advertisements above and beyond.

What: In-flight advertising and plane wrapping

Who: Drew Stoddard of InterAir Media

Where: West Palm Beach, Florida

When: Started in 2005

Startup Costs: $45,000

In 2005, Drew Stoddard went where no advertiser had gone before when he decided to wrap planes with advertisements. After coming up with the idea during a brainstorming session at his last company, he was so enthused he decided to start a new business with the concept. "We are the only company that offers a one-stop shop for creating and selling unique advertising space for airlines," says Stoddard, 29.

InterAir Media offers advertisements on everything from in-flight videos to cocktail napkins. Even the airport walls and exhibits aren't off-limits for InterAir Media and its clients--the company targets places where passengers check flight times, board planes and sit. With extra revenue for airlines and guaranteed exposure for advertisers, Stoddard's marketing concept benefits both clients.

It was Stoddard's proactive approach that allowed him to tap into a whole new medium. Within hours of starting his search for clients, Allegiant Air agreed to be Stoddard's partner and became the first airline to have its planes wrapped. While Allegiant is no longer a partner, Skybus Airlines and Spirit Airlines have joined the team. "They're growing at enormous rates," Stoddard says. "With their ability to generate ancillary revenue, they will be setting the precedent for other airlines to follow."

Thanks to InterAir Media's rapid growth and unique approach, Stoddard expects sales of more than $2 million this year. By expanding its operations into Europe with a base in London, InterAir Media will provide companies with the opportunity to reach an airborne international audience.