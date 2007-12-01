What's In a Name?

As priorities shift, entrepreneurs are creating a new crop of top jobs at their companies.

December 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Move over, CEO. Make room for the growing ranks of new chief officers. In recent years, companies have been signifying their priorities by assigning chief officer status to select positions. Among the most popular?

Chief Environmental Officer , who oversees compliance issues and steers a company's environmental vision

who oversees compliance issues and steers a company's environmental vision Chief Emotional Officer , who heads up efforts to improve intracompany relations through mediation and facilitation

who heads up efforts to improve intracompany relations through mediation and facilitation Chief Learning Officer, who develops education and training opportunities--from team building to Japanese language lessons

Should you consider installing a new breed of chief officer in your company? That depends. "A chief officer title lets the outside world and company insiders know that you're focused on a particular aspect of your business," says Eileen M. Levitt, president of HR services firm The HR Team. "But be careful," she warns. "A bigger title means bigger money, so think about it before you do it."