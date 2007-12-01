My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

What's In a Name?

As priorities shift, entrepreneurs are creating a new crop of top jobs at their companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Move over, CEO. Make room for the growing ranks of new chief officers. In recent years, companies have been signifying their priorities by assigning chief officer status to select positions. Among the most popular?

  • Chief Environmental Officer, who oversees compliance issues and steers a company's environmental vision
  • Chief Emotional Officer, who heads up efforts to improve intracompany relations through mediation and facilitation
  • Chief Learning Officer, who develops education and training opportunities--from team building to Japanese language lessons

Should you consider installing a new breed of chief officer in your company? That depends. "A chief officer title lets the outside world and company insiders know that you're focused on a particular aspect of your business," says Eileen M. Levitt, president of HR services firm The HR Team. "But be careful," she warns. "A bigger title means bigger money, so think about it before you do it."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise 500

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

Small Business Heroes

7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch