Sweet Spots

Make your golf event one to remember by hosting clients at one of these world-class courses.

December 1, 2007 3 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Pebble Beach Resorts

Pebble Beach, California

This legendary resort offers four spectacular courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Del Monte Golf Course. Each has its own history and characteristics. Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted four U.S. Open Championships and is famous worldwide for its inspiring ocean views and cliff-hugging layout. The Links at Spanish Bay lets you experience true links-style play with its firm turf, gusty sea breezes and golf ball-devouring high grasses. Spyglass Hill offers a challenging mix of sand dunes and pine trees, while Del Monte's historic layout is a favorite among players. And the resorts offer plenty of other amenities such as a spa, numerous restaurants and a renowned 17-mile drive that takes you around the surrounding Del Monte Forest.

Bethpage State Park Golf Courses

Farmingdale, New York

This state park has five public, 18-hole regulation golf courses. Each course has a color-coded name: Black, Red, Blue, Green and Yellow. The most famous and challenging is the Black course, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and will host again in 2009. Legendary course designer A.W. Tillinghast designed the Black, Red and Blue courses and modified the Green course--the oldest of the five. For less of a challenge, try the Yellow course. The park also offers myriad activities such as tennis and hiking.

Grande Dunes Resort Course

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach has long been known as a golf mecca in the U.S. for its numerous award-winning courses designed by famed architects. Grande Dunes Resort Course, created by Roger Rulewich, is no different. Play is challenging on the 7,600-yard par-71 course: Seven holes follow the Intracoastal Waterway, affording great views and difficult but rewarding shots. Amenities include a clubhouse that overlooks the ninth, 10th and 18th holes, a boardroom that guests can reserve for meetings, a spa, tennis courts and scenic views of the Atlantic coastline.

What's Hot

Mizuno MP-57 Irons

The MP-57 irons feature full cavities as well as Mizuno's Cut MuscleTM technology. The full cavity back head allows for a larger sweet spot and more forgiving iron shots when combined with the brand's reputable feel and precision. The carbon steel forged irons feature modified U-grooves and a double nickel chrome-plated finish. Available in right- and left-handed models.

Price: $1,000

BushnellMedalist RangeFinder

Know the right yardage every time with the Medalist laser range finder's 4x magnification, which lets you measure distances up to about 300 yards. Weighing in at just 9 ounces and powered by a nine-volt battery, the Medalist makes a fine addition to any golfer's arsenal.

Price: $299

King Cobra L4V Driver

Cobra Golf's newest driver is a big, bad bomber. It features a gigantic 5-by-5-inch, 460cc multimaterial construction head with a carbon composite crown and a sole section with tungsten back-weighting. It's lightweight with a large, forgiving club face to help you find the narrowest of fairways.

Price: $480

Titleist ProV1 Golf Balls With Customized Imprinting

Give your clients a golf ball they'll want to hang on to. Titleist's professional-quality ProV1 balls feature a legendary soft, long-distance feel that's popular with tour and amateur players. With Titleist's custom imprinting option, you can order golf balls with special messages or your company's logo and even choose from special packaging options.

Price: varies