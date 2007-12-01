My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

To Do or Not To Do

Getting a grip on your ever growing to-do list starts with self discipline.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Today's mobile workplace is both a blessing and a curse for entrepreneurs. The ability to instantly access information from our cell phones and public wireless internet hubs has blurred the line between our personal and professional lives. This freedom of mobility has created a fast-paced world in which our time, priorities and energies are constantly challenged. At times, our to-do items become so numerous that we spend all our time reprioritizing instead of taking action to move forward.

To succeed in this new environment, you have to learn how to set and follow specific rules. Successful entrepreneurs discipline themselves to take action even when they're weighed down by the tasks at hand. With a few guidelines, you can develop the self-discipline necessary to navigate these new boundaries and accomplish your goals with ease.

1. Establish an affirmative mind-set by giving yourself a reason to become more disciplined. Just as everyone has different muscular strength, we all possess different levels of self-discipline. State three positive outcomes associated with becoming more disciplined, and give your subconscious direction by integrating your business goals into your daily routine. Having an overall view of your objectives and progress keeps you motivated to take action even when there are distractions.

2. Engage yourself. If you want to become more disciplined, you need to start by strengthening your willpower. Willpower to act can be the intense, powerful boost you need to accomplish your goals, regardless of your emotional state. Often, it's when you force yourself to engage that you reap the most benefits. Don't feel bad about working when you need to. Overcome any initial latency by following your gut, not your guilt.

3. Start with tasks that produce immediate results. It's often difficult to embark on a large task once you consider the magnitude of the work ahead. Disciplining yourself to take action is like exercising: You have to start where you're comfortable and go from there. Stay motivated and become increasingly productive by accomplishing tasks that immediately benefit your business. Take direct action. The best progress often occurs when you don't feel like working at all.

4. Make sure your boundaries fit the real world. A hockey game played without borders would result in chaos. Define what you need to do on a personal and professional level to make your first task a success, and stick to it. This may mean working when others are playing or retiring early from a family gathering. When boundaries are crossed, detach yourself from any reactive response. Drive hard but remember not to slam into the hockey glass.

It takes determination and perseverance to make self-discipline an integral part of your regular practice. You'll become stronger, and insurmountable tasks will become routine. Take conscious action, and soon you can spend more time tackling bigger challenges and reaping the rewards of greater successes.

Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Success and Kick Start Your Dream Business. Write to him at romanus@kickstartguy.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.