Technology

Sony Ericsson Introduces Global 3G USB Modem

Sony Ericssona announces 3G USB modem that supports tri-band UMTS and quad-band GSM, new deal with Google.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by PCWorld

Sony Ericsson has introduced a "world standard" 3G USB modem, and has extended its relationship with Google by announcing its first mobile phone with Google Maps and RSS newsfeeds as standard.

The MD-300 USB modem is HSPA of course, and to make it global it is tri-band UMTS and quad-band GSM, said SE marketing chief Helene Barnekow. She added that it is self-installing - it's also a 128MB memory stick and contains its own Windows and Mac drivers, plus settings for 170 mobile networks worldwide.

Sony Ericsson expects the MD-300 to sell to businesses for mobile use, and also to consumers for wireless broadband at home, where the attraction is the convenience of getting broadband without having to wait for equipment and cabling to be installed.

The K660 web-phone is also HSPA, Barnekow said, can automatically flip into landscape mode when you activate the browser. At the moment you have to give it an address to map, but the phone's designer said that there is a clip-on GPS receiver on the way.

The phone does not have Wi-Fi though, so users had better have an unlimited data plan for their map downloads.

Sony Ericsson already has a deal to use Google as the homepage on a number of phones, and the photo-blogging service in its high-end camera-phones is Google-powered.

For Google, the main attraction here appears to be expanding its mind-share. It doesn't serve adverts to phone users, and there are no other payments involved, according to a Sony Ericsson spokesman.

The phone-maker also announced two new Walkman models - the W380 clamshell for the prepay market and the high-end 3G-capable W890 - and a number of upgraded peripherals, including loudspeakers and headsets.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says