Trade Shows

AMERICA'S SUPERMARKET SHOWCASE 2000

February 1-4, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. Foods, equipment and services for independent retailers. Contact John Thompson, National Grocers Association, 1825 Samuel Morse Dr., Reston, VA 20190, (703) 437-5300.

HBE GEM & JEWELRY SHOW

February 3-9, Tucson Exposition Center Marketplace, Tucson, Arizona. Exhibits by worldwide gem and jewelry dealers. Contact Barbara Pieczynski, 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

EASTERN SPORTS, BOATS, CAMPING, TRAVEL & OUTDOOR SHOW

February 5-13, State Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies Ltd., Oriel House, 26 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DL, United Kingdom, 44-181-910-7743.

UPPER MIDWEST HOSPITALITY, RESTAURANT & LODGING SHOW

February 6-8, Minneapolis Convention Center. A cross-section of hospitality industry suppliers. Contact Kristina Galloway, Corcoran Expositions Inc., 33 N. Dearborn St., #505, Chicago, IL 60602, (312) 541-0567.

INTERNET WORLD CANADA 2000

February 9-10, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Center. Contact Internet World/Penton Media Inc., 50 E. 42nd St., 9th Fl., New York, NY 10017, (212) 547-1800.

THE SUPER SHOW

February 10-13, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. International trade show focusing on sporting products. Contact The Super Show, 1450 N.E. 123rd St., Miami, 33161, (305) 893-8771.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

February 12-13, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

VARIETY MERCHANDISE SHOW

February 13-16, Atlantic City Convention Center, New Jersey. Leather goods, toys and gifts. Contact Miller Freeman, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2672.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR

February 13-17, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Toy Manufacturers of America Inc., 1115 Broadway, #400, New York, NY 10010, (212) 675-1141.

CARRIER IP WORLD FORUM 2000

February 14-17, Fountainebleau Hilton Resort, Miami. Forum addresses cable modems, IP network convergence and vendor interoperability. Contact International Engineering Consortium, 549 W. Randolph St., #600, Chicago, IL 60661, (312) 559-4600.

AWMA'S NATIONAL CONVENTION & EXPOSITION

February 17-19, San Diego Convention Center. Wholesale distributors and vendors of general merchandise. Contact American Wholesale Marketers Association, 1128 16th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 463-2124.

INTERNET AND ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION 2000

February 29-March 2, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. E-commerce and related Internet solutions. Contact Advanstar Communications, 440 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford, CT 06460, (203) 882-1300.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO

Ongoing online trade show. Visit http://expo.entrepreneurmag.com.

