Trade Shows
This story appears in the December 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
AMERICA'S SUPERMARKET SHOWCASE 2000
February 1-4, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. Foods, equipment and services for independent retailers. Contact John Thompson, National Grocers Association, 1825 Samuel Morse Dr., Reston, VA 20190, (703) 437-5300.
HBE GEM & JEWELRY SHOW
February 3-9, Tucson Exposition Center Marketplace, Tucson, Arizona. Exhibits by worldwide gem and jewelry dealers. Contact Barbara Pieczynski, 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.
EASTERN SPORTS, BOATS, CAMPING, TRAVEL & OUTDOOR SHOW
February 5-13, State Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies Ltd., Oriel House, 26 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DL, United Kingdom, 44-181-910-7743.
UPPER MIDWEST HOSPITALITY, RESTAURANT & LODGING SHOW
February 6-8, Minneapolis Convention Center. A cross-section of hospitality industry suppliers. Contact Kristina Galloway, Corcoran Expositions Inc., 33 N. Dearborn St., #505, Chicago, IL 60602, (312) 541-0567.
INTERNET WORLD CANADA 2000
February 9-10, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Center. Contact Internet World/Penton Media Inc., 50 E. 42nd St., 9th Fl., New York, NY 10017, (212) 547-1800.
THE SUPER SHOW
February 10-13, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. International trade show focusing on sporting products. Contact The Super Show, 1450 N.E. 123rd St., Miami, 33161, (305) 893-8771.
ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO
February 12-13, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.
VARIETY MERCHANDISE SHOW
February 13-16, Atlantic City Convention Center, New Jersey. Leather goods, toys and gifts. Contact Miller Freeman, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2672.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR
February 13-17, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Toy Manufacturers of America Inc., 1115 Broadway, #400, New York, NY 10010, (212) 675-1141.
CARRIER IP WORLD FORUM 2000
February 14-17, Fountainebleau Hilton Resort, Miami. Forum addresses cable modems, IP network convergence and vendor interoperability. Contact International Engineering Consortium, 549 W. Randolph St., #600, Chicago, IL 60661, (312) 559-4600.
AWMA'S NATIONAL CONVENTION & EXPOSITION
February 17-19, San Diego Convention Center. Wholesale distributors and vendors of general merchandise. Contact American Wholesale Marketers Association, 1128 16th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 463-2124.
INTERNET AND ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION 2000
February 29-March 2, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. E-commerce and related Internet solutions. Contact Advanstar Communications, 440 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford, CT 06460, (203) 882-1300.
ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO
Ongoing online trade show. Visit http://expo.entrepreneurmag.com.