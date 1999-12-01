Straight To Video

Cameras, cameras everywhere--what happens to all those videos?

Even people whose home videos aren't quite worthy of Oscars--or even the grand prize on America's Funniest Home Videos--still have fun using their talents to create something that can be passed on to later generations.

Kathy, 47, and Ray Quinn, 50, along with co-founder Ken Kwit, 63, capitalized on this sentiment by creating Trivideom Productions, a franchise that transforms photographs, slides and home videos into entertaining video keepsakes.

Three years ago, Kathy started creating family histories in her home. It didn't take long for her and Ray had expanded into producing video keepsakes and video greeting cards. Then Kwit, a general management and marketing executive, saw the Quinns' creations and realized they had a future in franchising. "I was very impressed by the products and the strong emotional response they got from their customers," says Kwit, now Trivideom's CEO. "I thought they had a tremendous opportunity."

Trivideom is seeking franchisees nationwide with strong marketing, sales and general business backgrounds. Although they receive many responses from people interested in the digital computer aspect of the business, they stress the key to success is strong marketing skills. Trivideom provides a week-long concentrated program of production, marketing and sales training at their San Antonio, Texas, headquarters. Says Kwit, "We've found we're able to teach the system to people who really have no computer background--just a familiarity with computers."

What's In A Name?

Everything when buying a franchisee.

A majority of franchisees said name recognition was the number one advantage to owning a franchise, followed closely by support.

1. Name recognition

2. Support

3. Knowledge/expertise

4. Advertising

5. Buying power

Source: U.S. Trust Survey of Affluent Americans