Straight To Video

Cameras, cameras everywhere--what happens to all those videos?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Even people whose home videos aren't quite worthy of Oscars--or even the grand prize on America's Funniest Home Videos--still have fun using their talents to create something that can be passed on to later generations.

Kathy, 47, and Ray Quinn, 50, along with co-founder Ken Kwit, 63, capitalized on this sentiment by creating Trivideom Productions, a franchise that transforms photographs, slides and home videos into entertaining video keepsakes.

Three years ago, Kathy started creating family histories in her home. It didn't take long for her and Ray had expanded into producing video keepsakes and video greeting cards. Then Kwit, a general management and marketing executive, saw the Quinns' creations and realized they had a future in franchising. "I was very impressed by the products and the strong emotional response they got from their customers," says Kwit, now Trivideom's CEO. "I thought they had a tremendous opportunity."

Trivideom is seeking franchisees nationwide with strong marketing, sales and general business backgrounds. Although they receive many responses from people interested in the digital computer aspect of the business, they stress the key to success is strong marketing skills. Trivideom provides a week-long concentrated program of production, marketing and sales training at their San Antonio, Texas, headquarters. Says Kwit, "We've found we're able to teach the system to people who really have no computer background--just a familiarity with computers."

What's In A Name?

Everything when buying a franchisee.

A majority of franchisees said name recognition was the number one advantage to owning a franchise, followed closely by support.

1. Name recognition

2. Support

3. Knowledge/expertise

4. Advertising

5. Buying power

Source: U.S. Trust Survey of Affluent Americans

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Design Your Company to Scale and Make More Money