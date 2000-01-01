E-Commerce.Gov

Governors assist the growth of e-commerce.

Businesses aren't the only entities seeking to join in the technological revolution--governors also see e-commerce as vital for healthy state economies. At its 1999 annual meeting, the National Governors' Association amended its science and technology policy to reflect new principles for assisting the growth of e-commerce. Among these amendments: developing procedures to handle Internet fraud, allowing market forces rather than government regulations to direct the growth of the Internet, and working toward uniform state laws covering electronic transactions. For more information, visit http://www.nga.org