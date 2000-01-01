E-Commerce.Gov

Governors assist the growth of e-commerce.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Businesses aren't the only entities seeking to join in the technological revolution--governors also see e-commerce as vital for healthy state economies. At its 1999 annual meeting, the National Governors' Association amended its science and technology policy to reflect new principles for assisting the growth of e-commerce. Among these amendments: developing procedures to handle Internet fraud, allowing market forces rather than government regulations to direct the growth of the Internet, and working toward uniform state laws covering electronic transactions. For more information, visit http://www.nga.org

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.