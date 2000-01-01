Hot Wires

The most wired U.S. cities
What's the most wired U.S. city? Would you think San Francisco? According to a 1999 study, it's Washington, DC. San Francisco came in second.

Market research firm Scarborough Research measured the number of people online by city by conducting interviews with more than 170,000 adults in 64 markets between February 1998 and February 1999. Results show that five cities have reached more than 50 percent Internet penetration: Washington, DC (59.9 percent), San Francisco (56.1 percent), Austin, Texas (55.5 percent), Seattle (53.3 percent) and Salt Lake City (50 percent).

"Reaching the 50 percent threshold is a significant milestone for the Internet," says Scarborough president Bob Cohen. "It's also noteworthy that we continue to see notable differences in Internet usage on a local market level--indicating that technological innovation is impacted by the interplay of local demographic, cultural, retail and media dynamics."

And of the 64 markets surveyed, which has the most catching up to do? Pittsburgh--at nearly half the rate of Washington, DC, with 30.8 percent.

