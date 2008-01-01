My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Control Your Emoticons

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, what's an emoticon worth? Something as simple as a :-), :-( or ;-) can be complicated, especially when you're talking about business e-mails.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

E-mail software provider IncrediMail found that nearly 90 percent of 10,000 survey respondents have used an emoticon, smiley face or animated character to enhance an e-mail. For some, emoticons are still the mark of an unprofessional, lazy e-mailer. "It's like wearing shorts to a business meeting," says Jeremy Brandt, founder of FastHomeOffer.com, a marketing and lead-generation firm for residential real estate investors. "If you're lazy in your e-mails, are you going to be lazy in your business dealings, too?"

Others take a situational tack: The propriety depends on the relationship between e-mailer and e-mailee. Thirty-five-year-old Jared Smith, co-founder of Tempe, Arizona-based BlueMedia, a vehicle wrap and large-format graphics firm with 2007 sales of about $5.8 million, finds that with some work relationships, emoticons make sense: "We have clients who want to have lunch and know how your kids are doing. I've found myself putting a smiley face at the end of [an] e-mail to convey the emotion necessary to build that rapport." But he's careful to keep it all business with more formal contacts.

Will Schwalbe agrees that it's all about reading cues. "You should never [use emoticons] in your first communication with someone," says Schwalbe, who co-wrote Send: The Essential Guide to Email for Office and Home with David Shipley. "If you consistently use emoticons and the person you're writing to doesn't, that's their way of telling you you're probably being too casual." Schwalbe also advises never to use emoticons sarcastically or in formal situations, such as in an e-mail to a banker, compliance officer or attorney.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.