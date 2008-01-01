My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Back in Action

Recover your data without a hitch using drivesavers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This data recovery solutions company will rescue that precious information that you thought had vanished into thin air from your computer or other storage device (anything from USB flash drives to iPods). Touting reliability, top-notch customer service and a turnaround time of just one to two business days, Drivesavers provides a free estimate over the phone. The company also features a reseller program that allows computer sales and service stores to partner with Drivesavers to outsource recovery services.

Get Organized
Start the new year off right by putting your business in order.

1. BatchBook: Batchbook is a communications, contacts and task manager all rolled into one easy-to-use web application. You can import all your contacts and customize the fields to suit your needs. Schedule to-do lists, print mailing labels, and control what data your employees can view or edit based on their job functions. Pricing starts at $9.95 per month.
2. CableOrganizer.com: Stop trying to navigate through the jungle of computer cables and wires behind your desk. CableOrganizer.com has cable wraps and clamps, cord protectors, wire looms and more.
3. Red Butler: This concierge service is on hand whenever you need it. It can do everything from suggesting B2B vendors and researching the newest technology to making a reservation for lunch or booking a flight. Memberships start at $36.95 a month.
4. WeekDate: Some people still prefer paper organizers. WeekDate planners and calendars let you schedule your weekly and monthly events, and you only have to write them down once. No need to write down your weekly sales meeting for each week--just make a note once in the Weeklies section and you're set. Cost: $29.95 each plus shipping and handling.

On Target
Upscale business furnishings take on a new twist: affordability.

When you think of upscale office furniture, Target probably isn't the first name that comes to mind. But Target Commercial Interiors is a unit of the retail giant that caters to small and midsize businesses in need of affordable yet modern interior design. While you can choose from some products available in Target stores, many of the products are sourced from outside manufacturers. The offerings include artwork, desks, flat-screen TVs and even architectural solutions such as cubicle walls, flooring and ventilation systems.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.