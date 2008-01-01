Back in Action

Recover your data without a hitch using drivesavers.

This data recovery solutions company will rescue that precious information that you thought had vanished into thin air from your computer or other storage device (anything from USB flash drives to iPods). Touting reliability, top-notch customer service and a turnaround time of just one to two business days, Drivesavers provides a free estimate over the phone. The company also features a reseller program that allows computer sales and service stores to partner with Drivesavers to outsource recovery services.

Get Organized

Start the new year off right by putting your business in order.

1. BatchBook: Batchbook is a communications, contacts and task manager all rolled into one easy-to-use web application. You can import all your contacts and customize the fields to suit your needs. Schedule to-do lists, print mailing labels, and control what data your employees can view or edit based on their job functions. Pricing starts at $9.95 per month.

2. CableOrganizer.com: Stop trying to navigate through the jungle of computer cables and wires behind your desk. CableOrganizer.com has cable wraps and clamps, cord protectors, wire looms and more.

3. Red Butler: This concierge service is on hand whenever you need it. It can do everything from suggesting B2B vendors and researching the newest technology to making a reservation for lunch or booking a flight. Memberships start at $36.95 a month.

4. WeekDate: Some people still prefer paper organizers. WeekDate planners and calendars let you schedule your weekly and monthly events, and you only have to write them down once. No need to write down your weekly sales meeting for each week--just make a note once in the Weeklies section and you're set. Cost: $29.95 each plus shipping and handling.

On Target

Upscale business furnishings take on a new twist: affordability.

When you think of upscale office furniture, Target probably isn't the first name that comes to mind. But Target Commercial Interiors is a unit of the retail giant that caters to small and midsize businesses in need of affordable yet modern interior design. While you can choose from some products available in Target stores, many of the products are sourced from outside manufacturers. The offerings include artwork, desks, flat-screen TVs and even architectural solutions such as cubicle walls, flooring and ventilation systems.