My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rise of the Robots

Robots are well on their way from the pages of science fiction to your front door. In fact, advanced humanoid robots could arrive on your doorstep as early as 10 years from now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics in Richardson, Texas, is in the process of developing lifelike, conversational character robots that target the entertainment, consumer/household and medical markets. "We're trying to make them into actual friends that can tutor and hold your attention much longer than any toy possibly could," says Hanson.

The potential applications for advanced robots are tremendous. Hanson believes robots will eventually fill the roles of home gadgets and sees other uses that include teaching, entertainment, promotions and advertising. It's a field ripe for innovation. Not every robot of the future will look like a human. Many robots will follow in the footsteps (or wheel tracks) of service robots like iRobot's vacuuming Roomba. "To some extent, service robots are becoming much more effective, particularly in targeted domains like consumer robots," says Hanson, 37. iRobot recently expanded its line of consumer robots to include the ConnectR, a VoIP-enabled robot with one-way video and two-way audio capabilities that can help you keep an eye on your home or office and even interact with employees while you're away.

Even companies like Google and Microsoft are getting in on robotics. Google is offering a $30 million bounty to the first private firm to land a robot rover on the moon. Bill Gates has invested in the ANTY Project, which is working on a furry robot designed to comfort young hospital patients. And Microsoft has released its Robotics Studio toolkit for creating robotics applications. "Microsoft's move into robotics will probably encourage development in that area," says Hanson. "You'll start seeing waves of new applications coming out, most of them specialized and serving useful, narrow purposes." Robotics is a complex but quickly evolving area that gives growing businesses a lot to look forward to. Says Hanson, "As computers get faster, the robots get smarter."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.