My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chill Out, Man!

As an entrepreneur, you're bound to feel tense. Learn to relax for the sake of your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Greg Christian's Chicago catering company, Greg Christian Catering and Events, was thriving but stress-filled. After meeting a meditation guide from Southern India three years ago, Christian started meditating on a regular basis. The result, he says, has transformed not only his outlook, but also his business.

"I [became] calmer and less reactive," says Christian, 47, who saw 2007 sales of about $3 million. "Ideas began to bubble up to the surface." One of those ideas was to make his catering company more health-minded and environmentally conscious--a niche that has differentiated him from his competition and led to new opportunities. He also founded a nonprofit to introduce healthier foods into the Chicago school system.

A 2003 University of Wisconsin, Madison, study found that workers who were trained to meditate became happier and calmer. That's a benefit that entrepreneurs can reap in just a few minutes a day, says Adrianne Ahern, performance psychologist and author of Snap Out of It Now. While taking a lunch break or sitting in the office, close your eyes and focus on the breaths flowing in and out of your body. As you do so, concentrate on relaxing your body and releasing tension. This is one form of meditation that can be easily practiced anywhere, Ahern says.

In Ahern's work with executives, she has found that regular meditation leads to greater creativity and decisiveness--not just in business but in all areas of life. The key to starting, she says, is to throw out preconceived notions of what meditation is and find a few minutes to just breathe.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.