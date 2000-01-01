Forget Diamonds

These Fortune 500 companies are your best friend.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

If you're thinking about seeking procurement opportunities from America's Fortune 500, you'll need to know the names of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises. The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) identified these companies as the most committed to ensuring that women business owners participate in their procurement programs.

WBENC also issued a 20-page report, summarizing the supplier diversity programs of the companies and detailing a two-year study of the nation's best corporate supplier development programs.

The 15 companies are:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • American Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Bell Atlantic
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Chase Manhattan Bank
  • GTE
  • J.C. Penney
  • SBC Communications
  • Sears
  • Texaco
  • TXU
  • UPS
  • US West
  • Xerox

For more information or a copy of the full report, call (202) 872-5515 or send e-mail to wbecert@aol.com

Contact Sources

Abbott Laboratories,http://www.abbott.com

American Airlines,http://www.aa.com

AT&T,http://www.att.com

Bell Atlantic,http://www.bell-atl.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb,http://www.bms.com

The Chase Manhattan Bank,http://www.chase.com

GTE,http://www.gte.com

J.C. Penney,http://www.jcpenney.com

Sears, Roebuck & Co.,http://www.sears.com

Texaco,http://www.texaco.com

TXU,http://www.txu.com

UPS,http://www.ups.com

US West,http://www.uswest.com

Xerox,http://www.xerox.com

Women's Business Enterprise National Council,http://orgs.womenconnect.comwbenc

