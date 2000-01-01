Forget Diamonds
If you're thinking about seeking procurement opportunities from America's Fortune 500, you'll need to know the names of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises. The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) identified these companies as the most committed to ensuring that women business owners participate in their procurement programs.
WBENC also issued a 20-page report, summarizing the supplier diversity programs of the companies and detailing a two-year study of the nation's best corporate supplier development programs.
The 15 companies are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- American Airlines
- AT&T
- Bell Atlantic
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Chase Manhattan Bank
- GTE
- J.C. Penney
- SBC Communications
- Sears
- Texaco
- TXU
- UPS
- US West
- Xerox
For more information or a copy of the full report, call (202) 872-5515 or send e-mail to wbecert@aol.com
