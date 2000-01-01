Forget Diamonds

These Fortune 500 companies are your best friend.

January 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're thinking about seeking procurement opportunities from America's Fortune 500, you'll need to know the names of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises. The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) identified these companies as the most committed to ensuring that women business owners participate in their procurement programs.

WBENC also issued a 20-page report, summarizing the supplier diversity programs of the companies and detailing a two-year study of the nation's best corporate supplier development programs.

The 15 companies are:

Abbott Laboratories

American Airlines

AT&T

Bell Atlantic

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Chase Manhattan Bank

GTE

J.C. Penney

SBC Communications

Sears

Texaco

TXU

UPS

US West

Xerox

For more information or a copy of the full report, call (202) 872-5515 or send e-mail to wbecert@aol.com

