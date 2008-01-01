My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

New Entry

Your company's arrived. Now let everyone know by getting on Wikipedia.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Almost anybody can post or edit an article on Wikipedia, the internet's free encyclopedia and the ninth most popular site in the world. But having an article accepted by the site and controlling what others say about your company is an entirely different matter--just ask Baynote co-founder and CEO Jack Jia. In early 2007, Baynote's internet marketing manager submitted an article about the company, a multimillion-dollar developer of software for business websites and web applications. The site's editors deleted the entry almost immediately. Jia was a bit surprised but let the matter drop--until his director of marketing and product management, Mike Svatek, convinced him they should try again.

In July, Svatek wrote a new article about the Cupertino, California, company, keeping it factual and neutral in tone (both core Wikipedia requirements) and including a number of trustworthy secondary sources to demonstrate Baynote's "notability"--the number-one requirement for inclusion. Again, the article was nominated for deletion. This time, though, Baynote participated in the online discussion. The outcome? The article was approved.

And Baynote, which Jia founded in 2004 with technology veterans Scott Brave, 33, and Rob Bradshaw, 44, learned a valuable lesson. "If there's a debate going on, you have to get people involved," says Jia, 44.

Indeed, getting involved is the key to successfully managing your company's reputation on Wikipedia. "You have to participate in the Wikipedia community, post messages and reach common ground with [other] members," explains Jason Baer, vice president of strategy for Off Madison Ave, a marketing communications firm that has an article on Wikipedia and monitors the site on behalf of several clients.

When requesting a change, you need to be open and honest about why you want the change and ground your argument in Wikipedia's policies, which are listed on the site. Give one person in your company the authority to make changes--preferably a competent writer who can devote time to understanding the site's unique community culture.

Baynote's internet marketing manager now checks the article every few days to keep an eye on modifications. "Prospects who have heard of Baynote often go to Wikipedia to read about us," says Jia. "Then they go to our website. That is worth as much as, if not more than, having an article written about you."

Jennifer Lonoff Schiff writes about business and technology and has a link on Wikipedia.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start