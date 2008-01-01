Traveling Companions

Yes, you can pack light when hitting the road and still get it all done.

January 1, 2008 2 min read

Thanks to a host of handy gadgets, entrepreneurs are more productive on the road than ever before. David Becker, president and founder of branding agency Philippe Becker Design in San Francisco, knows what it's like to travel with technology. The 44-year-old entrepreneur prefers to leave his laptop behind in favor of a Treo 750 smartphone on AT&T Wireless. "I like to travel light," says Becker. "The Palm Treo 750 is basically a small PC in your pocket. Then I use a very powerful application called GoToMyPC.com, which allows me to access my desktop from any browser." He rounds out his traveling gear with a Jawbone Bluetooth headset that works with his Treo. Here are some other hot tech gadgets sure to help you get where you're going and stay connected to the office while you're away.