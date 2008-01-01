My Queue

Traveling Companions

Yes, you can pack light when hitting the road and still get it all done.
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Thanks to a host of handy gadgets, entrepreneurs are more productive on the road than ever before. David Becker, president and founder of branding agency Philippe Becker Design in San Francisco, knows what it's like to travel with technology. The 44-year-old entrepreneur prefers to leave his laptop behind in favor of a Treo 750 smartphone on AT&T Wireless. "I like to travel light," says Becker. "The Palm Treo 750 is basically a small PC in your pocket. Then I use a very powerful application called GoToMyPC.com, which allows me to access my desktop from any browser." He rounds out his traveling gear with a Jawbone Bluetooth headset that works with his Treo. Here are some other hot tech gadgets sure to help you get where you're going and stay connected to the office while you're away.

  • HP iPAQ 100 Series Classic Handheld: Happy with your cell phone? You don't have to go the smartphone route when you can supplement your mobile setup with this powerful PDA. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows Mobile OS, a 3.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to couple it with your internet-enabled phone make this a handy business tool.
  • TomTom GO 720: A spacious 4.3-inch touchscreen anchors this $500 GPS, which also comes stocked with an FM transmitter, Bluetooth, speeding alerts, automatic call pickup, text-to-speech and real-time traffic capability. The whole thing is portable enough to slip into your briefcase when you're away from your car.
  • Archos 605 WiFi: The $400 160GB version of this portable media playerprobably has more storage room than many desktop hard drives. The 4.3-inch screen provides ample space for video viewing, and a built-in browser and Wi-Fi for internet access are nice extras. There are a host of optional plug-ins and accessories available to customize its capabilities.
  • Ford/Microsoft Sync: This $395 option, available in many Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles, is an example of what happens when you combine communications with entertainment and pack it all into a vehicle. Your MP3 player and mobile phone hook up with the system to give you hands-free, voice-activated access to your devices, letting you operate compatible MP3 players and use Bluetooth capabilities to place calls and send text messages.

