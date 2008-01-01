My Queue

In iControl

Go online to keep your company under lock and key.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs often like to take the do-it-yourself approach to technology--buy your own computers, install your own software, set up your own Wi-Fi network. Now you can DIY your office security with a little help from security company iControl Networks. The $250 Advanced Starter Kit includes an iControl box, a door/ window sensor, a keychain remote, a lamp module, a motion sensor and a wireless camera. The annual service subscription is $150. Information from the sensors and camera are sent wirelessly to your iControl box. Alerts can be sent to you via e-mail or text message, and the system can be managed through a web browser, PDA or cell phone. You can also schedule pictures to be taken and lamps or equipment to turn on and off.

We tested the Advanced Starter Kit ourselves. The installation is straightforward: An online wizard painlessly walks you through the equipment setup. The wireless camera image quality is sufficient for keeping an eye on a room or a doorway, and additional modules can be added to cover more areas. The live video through a web browser is a nice perk for entrepreneurs who travel. The iControl system could be an affordable security fit for smaller offices or home offices, or for monitoring entryways or employees.

