Touch and Go

January 1, 2008 1 min read

One of life's little annoyances is typing in your Windows password when you boot up. Instead, touch the fingerprint reader built into the U.are.U Fingerprint Keyboard Ditto for logging into websites and programs. The ergonomic design includes a palm rest and all the usual qwerty keys, as well as five programmable keys to speed up application launch. The keyboard's audit trail provides individual accountability for company desktops, and lets managers enforce access policies.