Tell It to Me Straight

Your online community can help fine-tune your products.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At least once a week, Splunk co-founder and CEO Michael Baum spends time reading and contributing to the wiki his team created for his company's search technology. He does this not just for his own edification, but also for product ideas.Wikis are web pages that can be edited by multiple contributors. Splunk's twist on the concept is SplunkBase, where the company encourages the techies who use its software to vent about various vendors' technologies in the data center and provide tips about how they use them. Members can also rate each others' feedback.

 

Baum, 45, and Splunk co-founders Erik Swan, 44, and Rob Das, 48, have a certain empathy for techies. They all felt their share of technical frustration while involved in internet development at companies like Infoseek and Yahoo!. Splunk's software taps their past experience to index the different tasks that computer servers, network routers, security devices and the like handle each day, keeping copious records about these activities. When a problem occurs, the technical teams managing these technologies use Splunk to search for anomalies and configuration problems.

 

Baum says San Francisco-based Splunk started the wiki to promote goodwill among users. Soon after the wiki started, however, contributors began suggesting ways Splunk could add to the product, even contributing software code to automate certain searches. Those contributions have accelerated the cycle between new feature introductions, Baum says. That's important when you're pleasing VCs--Splunk just snared $25 million in additional funding in September. "You can't shortcut," Baum says. "But the faster you can go through those cycles, the faster you can grow your business."

Heather Clancy, a freelance journalist and consultant, has been covering the high-tech industry for close to 20 years. She can be reached at hccollins@mac.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online