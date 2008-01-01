My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dial Away

Long distance for one flat fee? Call it a deal.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With Baby Bells asleep at the switch lo these many years, cell phones have become the first choice for long distance. But exceed your minutes and that next cell bill could be an eye-opener.

How about a little insurance? MagicJack, a USB stick, serves up all the long distance you can use for $40 the first year and $20 per year thereafter. Dial all-VoIP, all the time from your desktop PC, or stash the matchbox-size device in your briefcase and plug in while on the road.

To set it up, plug MagicJack into any USB port on any broadband-equipped PC, plug any handset's phone cord into the other end, and in 10 to 15 minutes, it configures itself. A slick little softphone/ message center loads for those who like on-screen dialing and headsets; a Microsoft Outlook utility uploads your contacts to the hardware. Another useful feature: the ability to forward calls to five landline or cellular numbers simultaneously.

With MagicJack, you get a new number to receive calls; every area code is available, as are most local exchanges. Create a local business presence in distant cities by choosing a local number. Calls travel the high-quality network of MagicJack's parent, YMax Communications, which has a local presence in most metropolitan areas. The private network helps improve call quality and reduces termination costs, letting MagicJack carry that low price tag.

When unplugged from a PC, the device leaves no contacts or other personal settings behind. Calls between MagicJack numbers are completely free, and dialing the U.S. or Canada from overseas using a MagicJack with a North American number is toll free. My last cell phone call from California to Canada put a $50 surcharge on my bill. That call alone would have bought me a MagicJack.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.