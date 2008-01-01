Take It With You

Don't let business cards and important documents get lost in the shuffle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Neil Mammen knows firsthand the benefits of digital record keeping, especially while he's on the road. In late 2006, the founder of San Jose, California, engineering design firm Tentmaker Systems received a letter from the IRS requesting itemized proof for nearly $30,000 in past business expenses. His accountant had worse news: Mammen's credit card statements would not suffice; he needed individual receipts.

 

So Mammen, 45, spent close to two months retracing his spending steps from almost two years earlier, collecting receipts and invoices from his own files and contacting his vendors for copies. Frustrated by the hours he wasted, Mammen made what he considers a worthwhile investment: a portable document scanner from technology company Neat Receipts.

 

Neat Receipts has two primary products. Neat Receipts, which costs $229, weighs 10.6 ounces and measures 10.8 by 1.6 by 1.3 inches. It can handle receipts, business cards and documents up to 8.5 by 14 inches. Neat Business Cards, a product introduced a few months ago, weighs less than 4 ounces and measures approximately 4.4 by 2.1 by 1.1 inches. It's priced at about $200. Both scanners process about four items per minute, according to the company, and both come with software for cataloging the digital images.

Now whenever Mammen makes a purchase or meets a new professional contact, he scans the paper receipt or business card as soon as possible and files it away with some contextual notes. He also stores one-page documents, such as contracts or nondisclosure agreements.

 

Mammen says scanning the business cards helps him keep closer tabs on contacts. Neat Business Cards, for example, can be set to scan cards directly into contact files in Microsoft Outlook. Mammen also finds it easier to answer unexpected questions while on the road for projects.

 

"I realized that the easiest way to keep track of this stuff was to scan it all into one place and invest in the software to organize the documents," says Mammen, whose 2007 sales were $1.6 million. "When I finally gave my accountant all the receipts to fulfill the IRS request, she said she had never seen anyone so organized."

 

A recent update to the NeatReceipts scanning software now lets you scan several cards at once and process the images all in one batch. Previously, the scanner could only handle one card at a time. "Little ideas like this make a big difference," says Mammen, who notes that Neat Receipts has been responsive to his recommendations to include certain features.

 

Other companies known for mobile scanners include CardScan, I.R.I.S. Group, and Visioneer. I.R.I.S is notable for its support of Macs and its penlike handheld scanner format. Visioneer's numerous offerings for mobile entrepreneurs include the RoadWarrior, priced at $200, and the CardReader 100, which retails for $99.99.

 

CardScan's basic business card scanner, CardScan Personal, has a price tag of $160. CardScan Executive, which comes with a contact manager, goes for $260. The company touts support for PDAs, and it sells a $29.99 connector for direct synchronization with BlackBerrys.

 

According to Xavier Lanier, publisher of Notebooks.com, entrepreneurs have no reason to waste time manually entering business card data. Last year, he started using a business card scanner after realizing just how little contact information he had available on the road. Lanier says using the scanner helps him retain more information about people he meets on business trips, making the investment more worthwhile. He picked CardScan Personal because it runs off a USB connector and doesn't require a separate power supply.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'