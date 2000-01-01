Flash

Women leaders speak.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

The Committee of 200, an organization of women who own businesses with annual revenues of at least $15 million or who head divisions of U.S. or international corporations, is spearheading an Internet conference. Its mission: to give as many as 100,000 women worldwide an opportunity to listen to and interact with top women in business.

The event--Women.future--consists of Web chats and message board discussions throughout the year; then, on April 5, the actual conference will be broadcast live from New York City. Women in selected locations can e-mail or call in with questions.

Log on to the chats at http://www.women.com/womenfuture or call (800) 977-6387.

