Dead Cells

Phone failing you at the airport? Here's a clue why.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Your cell phone doesn't always work from the airport, but do you know the reason?

The buzz is that cellular antennas are banned near airports, that air traffic control interferes with the frequencies used by wireless phones, and even that the control tower uses the same frequency as cell phones.

More likely, there are too many users trying to access the same cellular tower, according to John Grotland of GSM wireless service provider Omnipoint Communications. "There could be a bunch of people using the same carrier," he explains.

Then there are the so-called "dead spots" where a cell phone call can't be made, a factor exacerbated by height restrictions of antennas near airports. And some multilevel terminals shield passengers from a mobile phone signal on a lower floor.

George Shaginaw, senior vice president of technology and operations at the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, says the industry is concerned about the challenges of making a connection at airports but that carriers are working to fix the problems. "Airports have some unique restrictions, and there's a higher concentration of people," Shaginaw says. "But we're trying to meet the demand from our customers."

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org

Contact Sources

Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association,http://www.wow-com.com

Omnipoint Communications, (973) 290-2453, jgrotland@omnipoint-pcs.com

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.