Step On Up

Women business leaders have the power to change the world. Sharon Hadary is showing them how.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sharon Hadary didn't mean to become a mover and shaker in the world of women's entrepreneurship. And she didn't expect her 21 years in HR, communications and PR at IBM to lead her to become the executive director of the nonprofit Center for Women's Business Research. It was supposed to be just a temporary position, but nearly 19 years later, she's still as committed and passionate as the day the Center's very first groundbreaking research report hit the newswire.

 

"I was brought up learning the traditional male model of how to run a business," says Hadary. "I began to realize the importance of leadership as a woman and how to blend the corporate approach with what [women] could bring." That epiphany came during her time at IBM and was a building block for Hadary's work with the CWBR. The power of data fuels the Center's mission to advance the economic, social and political impact of women entrepreneurs worldwide. "You can touch the life of every woman who aspires to business leadership because you can demonstrate that women can start and lead profitable businesses," says Hadary.

 

As the CWBR nears its 20th birthday, Hadary isn't content to rest on her laurels. She's overseen the CWBR's growth into a 14-person organization that undertakes a variety of research studies related to women-owned businesses. Now she's updating its processes with the latest technologies and increasing its issues-oriented research. "I'm passionate about the impact that research and numbers have in changing the world," says Hadary. "I'm flattered that people see me as powerful and as a role model, but I don't claim either. But if I can be a role model to younger women, I'm very proud of that."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'