Tracking Travel

New software minimizes paperwork problems.
Keeping track of paperwork while you're on the road is no fun, but not doing it might mean losing an important tax deduction. New software makes the process a snap.

Quicken ExpensAble, an expense recording software program that is compatible with Quicken's QuickBooks accounting program, streamlines the reporting process by providing such features as direct access to exchange rates and credit card downloading. You can use the $49.95 program with Windows or the CE computer operating system.

Kiplinger's Taming The Paper Tiger helps by reorganizing your paper files around a computer database. Based on organizational expert Barbara Hemphill's books by the same title, the $79.95 program allows you to quickly retrieve a document when you need one.

Until we become a paperless society, your laptop computer may offer the best way to handle the paperwork.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org

Contact Sources

On The Go Software,http://www.expensable.com

The Paper Tiger, (404) 636-7701, http://www.expensable.com

