This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

EVERGREEN: Pots of gold are in abundance with sales of Irish goods increasing by 25 percent over the past six years, according to The Wall Street Journal. They're expected to maintain popularity, thanks to fuel from such works as Angela's Ashes and Riverdance.

SKIN TRADE: The latest body treatment can be found at Spa Biba's Mud Bar, where cocktail glasses packed with colorful Sedona, Arizona, mud are slathered onto your bod, dried and then luffa-scrubbed off--resulting in an alcohol-free happy hour for your skin.

IN TUNE: Next-gen shoppers won't be buying their tunes in record stores or even online but on digital distribution machines--kiosks that download music to CD, DVD or MiniDisc.

TINY TOONS: Cartoon Network's butt-kicking trio, The Powerpuff Girls, has attracted 64.5 percent of kids ages 2 to 11 and 25.4 percent of adults ages 18 and up according to Warner Brothers. And with the launch of a monthly comic book, a new toy line and a music video, these kindergarten superheroes are bound to continue their power-packed market domination. For licensing information, contact Jamie Porges at (404) 885-4083.

Contact Sources

Cartoon Network, (404) 885-4083

RedDotNet (Digital On Demand), http://www.reddotnet.com

Spa Biba, The Pavilion, 261 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046, (215) 576-7000

