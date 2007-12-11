Ready Reference Listings

As an additional research tool, we have broken out franchise data from the Franchise 500® listings into the following quick-reference sections.

Top 100 Franchises: The top 100 franchise operations are listed here along with their categories. We've also listed their rankings from last year in parentheses. (NR=Not ranked in 2007.)

Top 25 Fastest-Growing Franchises: Here we show you which franchises exhibited the most growth over the past year based on the number of new franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada. The number listed is the actual number of U.S. and Canadian franchise units added. Ties are listed in alphabetical order.

Top 25 Low-Cost Franchises: Franchises with a minimum total investment of less than $50,000 are featured in this section, listed in order of their rankings. Franchises whose only low-cost options are conversion opportunities are not included.

Top 25 New Franchises: Companies that began franchising within the past five years (since 2003) are listed in order of their rankings.

Top 25 Home Based Franchises: Franchises that can be run from home are listed in order of their rankings.

Top 100 Franchises

1. (4) 7-Eleven Inc. . Convenience Stores

2. (1) Subway . Submarine Sandwiches

3. (2) Dunkin' Donuts . Baked Goods - Miscellaneous

4. (NR) Pizza Hut . Pizza

5. (9) McDonald's . Hamburgers

6. (8) Sonic Drive In Restaurants . Hamburgers

7. (NR) KFC Corp. . Chicken - Miscellaneous

8. (12) InterContinental Hotels Group . Hotels & Motels

9. (6) Domino's Pizza LLC . Pizza

10. (11) RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate

11. (5) The UPS Store/Mail Boxes Etc. . Postal & Business Services

12. (18) Ace Hardware Corp. . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

13. (13) Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning

14. (7) Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc. . Oil-Change Services

15. (70) Arby's . Sandwiches - Miscellaneous

16. (NR) Baskin-Robbins USA Co. . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

17. (NR) Circle K . Convenience Stores

18. (22) Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring

19. (43) Great Clips Inc. . Hair Care

20. (31) Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning

21. (3) Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services

22. (NR) Taco Bell Corp. . Mexican Quick-Service Food

23. (17) Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services

24. (20) Super 8 Motels . Hotels & Motels

25. (NR) Dairy Queen . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

26. (23) Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

27. (54) Blimpie . Submarine Sandwiches

28. (25) Servpro . Restoration Services

29. (27) Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery

& Drapery Services

30. (24) Matco Tools . Tools Distribution

31. (28) Days Inns Worldwide . Hotels & Motels

32. (26) Hampton Inn/Hampton Inn & Suites . Hotels & Motels

33. (34) ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning

34. (30) Supercuts . Hair Care

35. (51) ampm Mini Market . Convenience Stores

36. (10) Papa John's Int'l. Inc. . Pizza

37. (21) Merle Norman Cosmetics . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

38. (NR) Miracle-Ear Inc. . Health Products

39. (33) Cartridge World . Toner Replacement Services

40. (19) Midas . Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance Services

41. (32) GNC Franchising Inc. . Vitamins

42. (38) The Maids Home Service . Residential Cleaning

43. (NR) ERA Franchise Systems LLC . Real Estate

44. (35) Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses

45. (16) Century 21 Real Estate LLC . Real Estate

46. (42) WSI Internet . Tech

47. (45) Denny's Inc. . Full-Service Family Restaurants

48. (NR) Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC . Real Estate

49. (56) Edible Arrangements . Food-Design Businesses

50. (61) Snap-on Tools . Tools Distribution

51. (36) CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

52. (39) Fantastic Sams . Hair Care

53. (41) Choice Hotels Int'l. . Hotels & Motels

54. (201) Instant Tax Service . Tax Services

55. (NR) Long John Silver's Restaurants Inc. . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food

56. (NR) Carl's Jr. Restaurants . Hamburgers

57. (58) Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops . Sandwiches - Miscellaneous

58. (49) Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

59. (50) Papa Murphy's . Take & Bake Pizza

60. (29) Budget Blinds Inc. . Windows & Floors

61. (59) AAMCO Transmissions Inc. . Transmission Repair

62. (NR) Hardee's . Hamburgers

63. (81) Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning

64. (NR) Sylvan Learning Centers . Tutoring

65. (46) Merry Maids . Residential Cleaning

66. (44) Keller Williams Realty . Real Estate

67. (71) Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Services

68. (68) Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing

69. (62) Results Travel . Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous

70. (55) Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc. . Printing

71. (60) LA Weight Loss Centers . Weight-Loss Centers

72. (37) Brooke Franchise Corp. . Miscellaneous Financial Services

73. (53) Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care

74. (72) Sport Clips . Hair Care

75. (353) Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses

76. (96) ActionCoach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services

77. (69) Express Personnel Services . Staffing

78. (77) Fitness Together . Fitness Businesses

79. (52) Hot Stuff Foods LLC . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food

80. (89) Meineke Car Care Centers . Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance

81. (83) Molly Maid . Residential Cleaning

82. (149) Massage Envy . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

83. (NR) Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels . Pretzels

84. (74) Sign-A-Rama Inc. . Signs

85. (NR) Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits . Chicken - Miscellaneous

86. (114) Aussie Pet Mobile . Pet Services

87. (76) Home Instead Senior Care . Senior Care

88. (40) Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery &

Drapery Services

89. (113) Cost Cutters Family Hair Care . Hair Care

90. (14) Cold Stone Creamery . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

91. (NR) La Quinta Franchising LLC . Hotels & Motels

92. (75) CiCi's Pizza . Full-Service Italian Restaurants

93. (88) Rita's Water Ice Franchise Co. LLC . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

94. (87) Qdoba Mexican Grill . Mexican Quick-Service Food

95. (64) Maid Brigade . Residential Cleaning

96. (206) Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses

97. (78) Comfort Keepers . Senior Care

98. (NR) Yogen Fruz . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

99. (116) Postal Annex+ . Postal & Business Services

100. (86) CertaPro Painters Ltd. . Painting

Top 25 Fastest-Growing Franchises

1. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning . 1,647

2. 7-Eleven Inc. . Convenience Stores . 1,582

3. Subway . Submarine Sandwiches . 840

4. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning . 525

5. Dunkin' Donuts . Baked Goods - Miscellaneous . 503

6. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services . 399

7. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning . 359

8. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services . 346

9. Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services . 327

10. RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate . 285

11. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning . 269

12. Edible Arrangements . Food-Design Businesses . 260

13. Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses . 248

14. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses . 234

15. Choice Hotels Int'l. . Hotels & Motels . 216

16. Blimpie . Submarine Sandwiches . 212

17. Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring . 211

18. ExpressTax . Tax Services . 187

19. Quiznos Sub . Submarine Sandwiches . 184

19. System4 . Commercial Cleaning . 184

21. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses . 177

22. Brooke Franchise Corp. . Miscellaneous Financial Services . 175

23. Pizza Hut . Pizza . 168

24. Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses . 167

25. Anago Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning . 166

Top 25 Low-Cost Franchises

1. RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate

2. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning

3. Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring

4. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning

5. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services

6. Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services

7. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

8. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery

& Drapery Services

9. ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning

10. Merle Norman Cosmetics . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

11. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses

12. CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

13. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services

14. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning

15. Merry Maids . Residential Cleaning

16. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses

17. Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing

18. Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care

19. Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses

20. Hot Stuff Foods LLC . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food

21. Home Instead Senior Care . Senior Care

22. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery

& Drapery Services

23. United Country Real Estate . Real Estate

24. Rooter-Man . Plumbing

25. Cruise Planners Franchising LLC/American Express . Cruise-Only

Travel Agencies

Top 25 New Franchises

1. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services

2. Massage Envy . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

3. Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses

4. System4 . Commercial Cleaning

5. One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating . Miscellaneous Home Repairs

6. Super Suppers . Meal Preparation Services

7. Mathnasium Learning Centers . Tutoring

8. The Growth Coach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services

9. Play N Trade Franchise Inc. . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

10. N-Hance . Miscellaneous Home Improvements

11. Rapid Refill Ink . Toner Replacement Services

12. SeaMaster Cruises . Cruise-Only Travel Agencies

13. Ductz Int'l. Inc. . Duct Cleaning

14. Rent-n-Roll . Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services

15. i9 Sports . Sports Businesses

16. Fast-teks On-site Computer Services . Tech

17. Billboard Connection Inc. . Advertising Services - Miscellaneous

18. Spinal Aid Centers of America . Health Services

19. LearningRx . Children's Enrichment Programs

20. City Publications . Advertising Services - Publishing

21. Goin' Postal . Postal & Business Services

22. Young Chefs Academy . Children's Enrichment Programs

23. Dinner By Design . Meal Preparation Services

24. Fetch! Pet Care Inc. . Pet Services

25. Senior Helpers . Senior Care

Top 25 Home Based Franchises

1. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning

2. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning

3. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

4. Servpro . Restoration Services

5. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery

& Drapery Services

6. Matco Tools . Tools Distribution

7. ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning

8. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses

9. WSI Internet . Tech

10. Snap-on Tools . Tools Distribution

11. CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning

12. Budget Blinds Inc. . Windows & Floors

13. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning

14. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses

15. Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing

16. Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care

17. ActionCoach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services

18. Aussie Pet Mobile . Pet Services

19. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery

& Drapery Services

20. Comfort Keepers . Senior Care

21. CertaPro Painters Ltd. . Painting

22. Lawn Doctor . Lawn Care

23. Rooter-Man . Plumbing

24. Cruise Planners Franchising LLC/American Express . Cruise-Only

Travel Agencies

25. Bark Busters Home Dog Training . Pet Services