Ready Reference Listings
This story appears in the January 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Top 100 Franchises: The top 100 franchise operations are listed here along with their categories. We've also listed their rankings from last year in parentheses. (NR=Not ranked in 2007.)
Top 25 Fastest-Growing Franchises: Here we show you which franchises exhibited the most growth over the past year based on the number of new franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada. The number listed is the actual number of U.S. and Canadian franchise units added. Ties are listed in alphabetical order.
Top 25 Low-Cost Franchises: Franchises with a minimum total investment of less than $50,000 are featured in this section, listed in order of their rankings. Franchises whose only low-cost options are conversion opportunities are not included.
Top 25 New Franchises: Companies that began franchising within the past five years (since 2003) are listed in order of their rankings.
Top 25 Home Based Franchises: Franchises that can be run from home are listed in order of their rankings.
For more on these franchises and listings, visit Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.
Top 100 Franchises
1. (4) 7-Eleven Inc. . Convenience Stores
2. (1) Subway . Submarine Sandwiches
3. (2) Dunkin' Donuts . Baked Goods - Miscellaneous
4. (NR) Pizza Hut . Pizza
5. (9) McDonald's . Hamburgers
6. (8) Sonic Drive In Restaurants . Hamburgers
7. (NR) KFC Corp. . Chicken - Miscellaneous
8. (12) InterContinental Hotels Group . Hotels & Motels
9. (6) Domino's Pizza LLC . Pizza
10. (11) RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate
11. (5) The UPS Store/Mail Boxes Etc. . Postal & Business Services
12. (18) Ace Hardware Corp. . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
13. (13) Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning
14. (7) Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc. . Oil-Change Services
15. (70) Arby's . Sandwiches - Miscellaneous
16. (NR) Baskin-Robbins USA Co. . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
17. (NR) Circle K . Convenience Stores
18. (22) Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring
19. (43) Great Clips Inc. . Hair Care
20. (31) Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning
21. (3) Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services
22. (NR) Taco Bell Corp. . Mexican Quick-Service Food
23. (17) Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services
24. (20) Super 8 Motels . Hotels & Motels
25. (NR) Dairy Queen . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
26. (23) Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
27. (54) Blimpie . Submarine Sandwiches
28. (25) Servpro . Restoration Services
29. (27) Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery
& Drapery Services
30. (24) Matco Tools . Tools Distribution
31. (28) Days Inns Worldwide . Hotels & Motels
32. (26) Hampton Inn/Hampton Inn & Suites . Hotels & Motels
33. (34) ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning
34. (30) Supercuts . Hair Care
35. (51) ampm Mini Market . Convenience Stores
36. (10) Papa John's Int'l. Inc. . Pizza
37. (21) Merle Norman Cosmetics . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
38. (NR) Miracle-Ear Inc. . Health Products
39. (33) Cartridge World . Toner Replacement Services
40. (19) Midas . Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance Services
41. (32) GNC Franchising Inc. . Vitamins
42. (38) The Maids Home Service . Residential Cleaning
43. (NR) ERA Franchise Systems LLC . Real Estate
44. (35) Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses
45. (16) Century 21 Real Estate LLC . Real Estate
46. (42) WSI Internet . Tech
47. (45) Denny's Inc. . Full-Service Family Restaurants
48. (NR) Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC . Real Estate
49. (56) Edible Arrangements . Food-Design Businesses
50. (61) Snap-on Tools . Tools Distribution
51. (36) CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
52. (39) Fantastic Sams . Hair Care
53. (41) Choice Hotels Int'l. . Hotels & Motels
54. (201) Instant Tax Service . Tax Services
55. (NR) Long John Silver's Restaurants Inc. . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food
56. (NR) Carl's Jr. Restaurants . Hamburgers
57. (58) Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops . Sandwiches - Miscellaneous
58. (49) Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
59. (50) Papa Murphy's . Take & Bake Pizza
60. (29) Budget Blinds Inc. . Windows & Floors
61. (59) AAMCO Transmissions Inc. . Transmission Repair
62. (NR) Hardee's . Hamburgers
63. (81) Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning
64. (NR) Sylvan Learning Centers . Tutoring
65. (46) Merry Maids . Residential Cleaning
66. (44) Keller Williams Realty . Real Estate
67. (71) Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Services
68. (68) Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing
69. (62) Results Travel . Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous
70. (55) Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc. . Printing
71. (60) LA Weight Loss Centers . Weight-Loss Centers
72. (37) Brooke Franchise Corp. . Miscellaneous Financial Services
73. (53) Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care
74. (72) Sport Clips . Hair Care
75. (353) Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses
76. (96) ActionCoach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services
77. (69) Express Personnel Services . Staffing
78. (77) Fitness Together . Fitness Businesses
79. (52) Hot Stuff Foods LLC . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food
80. (89) Meineke Car Care Centers . Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance
81. (83) Molly Maid . Residential Cleaning
82. (149) Massage Envy . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
83. (NR) Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels . Pretzels
84. (74) Sign-A-Rama Inc. . Signs
85. (NR) Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits . Chicken - Miscellaneous
86. (114) Aussie Pet Mobile . Pet Services
87. (76) Home Instead Senior Care . Senior Care
88. (40) Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery &
Drapery Services
89. (113) Cost Cutters Family Hair Care . Hair Care
90. (14) Cold Stone Creamery . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
91. (NR) La Quinta Franchising LLC . Hotels & Motels
92. (75) CiCi's Pizza . Full-Service Italian Restaurants
93. (88) Rita's Water Ice Franchise Co. LLC . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
94. (87) Qdoba Mexican Grill . Mexican Quick-Service Food
95. (64) Maid Brigade . Residential Cleaning
96. (206) Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses
97. (78) Comfort Keepers . Senior Care
98. (NR) Yogen Fruz . Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
99. (116) Postal Annex+ . Postal & Business Services
100. (86) CertaPro Painters Ltd. . Painting
Top 25 Fastest-Growing Franchises
1. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning . 1,647
2. 7-Eleven Inc. . Convenience Stores . 1,582
3. Subway . Submarine Sandwiches . 840
4. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning . 525
5. Dunkin' Donuts . Baked Goods - Miscellaneous . 503
6. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services . 399
7. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning . 359
8. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services . 346
9. Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services . 327
10. RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate . 285
11. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning . 269
12. Edible Arrangements . Food-Design Businesses . 260
13. Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses . 248
14. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses . 234
15. Choice Hotels Int'l. . Hotels & Motels . 216
16. Blimpie . Submarine Sandwiches . 212
17. Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring . 211
18. ExpressTax . Tax Services . 187
19. Quiznos Sub . Submarine Sandwiches . 184
19. System4 . Commercial Cleaning . 184
21. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses . 177
22. Brooke Franchise Corp. . Miscellaneous Financial Services . 175
23. Pizza Hut . Pizza . 168
24. Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses . 167
25. Anago Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning . 166
Top 25 Low-Cost Franchises
1. RE/MAX Int'l. Inc. . Real Estate
2. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning
3. Kumon Math & Reading Centers . Tutoring
4. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning
5. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service . Tax Services
6. Liberty Tax Service . Tax Services
7. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
8. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery
& Drapery Services
9. ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning
10. Merle Norman Cosmetics . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
11. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses
12. CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
13. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services
14. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning
15. Merry Maids . Residential Cleaning
16. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses
17. Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing
18. Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care
19. Anytime Fitness . Fitness Businesses
20. Hot Stuff Foods LLC . Miscellaneous Quick-Service Food
21. Home Instead Senior Care . Senior Care
22. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery
& Drapery Services
23. United Country Real Estate . Real Estate
24. Rooter-Man . Plumbing
25. Cruise Planners Franchising LLC/American Express . Cruise-Only
Travel Agencies
Top 25 New Franchises
1. Instant Tax Service . Tax Services
2. Massage Envy . Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
3. Snap Fitness Inc. . Fitness Businesses
4. System4 . Commercial Cleaning
5. One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating . Miscellaneous Home Repairs
6. Super Suppers . Meal Preparation Services
7. Mathnasium Learning Centers . Tutoring
8. The Growth Coach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services
9. Play N Trade Franchise Inc. . Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
10. N-Hance . Miscellaneous Home Improvements
11. Rapid Refill Ink . Toner Replacement Services
12. SeaMaster Cruises . Cruise-Only Travel Agencies
13. Ductz Int'l. Inc. . Duct Cleaning
14. Rent-n-Roll . Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services
15. i9 Sports . Sports Businesses
16. Fast-teks On-site Computer Services . Tech
17. Billboard Connection Inc. . Advertising Services - Miscellaneous
18. Spinal Aid Centers of America . Health Services
19. LearningRx . Children's Enrichment Programs
20. City Publications . Advertising Services - Publishing
21. Goin' Postal . Postal & Business Services
22. Young Chefs Academy . Children's Enrichment Programs
23. Dinner By Design . Meal Preparation Services
24. Fetch! Pet Care Inc. . Pet Services
25. Senior Helpers . Senior Care
Top 25 Home Based Franchises
1. Jani-King . Commercial Cleaning
2. Bonus Building Care . Commercial Cleaning
3. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
4. Servpro . Restoration Services
5. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery
& Drapery Services
6. Matco Tools . Tools Distribution
7. ServiceMaster Clean . Commercial Cleaning
8. Jazzercise Inc. . Fitness Businesses
9. WSI Internet . Tech
10. Snap-on Tools . Tools Distribution
11. CleanNet USA Inc. . Commercial Cleaning
12. Budget Blinds Inc. . Windows & Floors
13. Vanguard Cleaning Systems . Commercial Cleaning
14. Candy Bouquet . Food-Design Businesses
15. Coffee News . Advertising Services - Publishing
16. Home Helpers/Direct Link . Senior Care
17. ActionCoach . Business Consulting/Brokerage Services
18. Aussie Pet Mobile . Pet Services
19. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning . Carpet, Upholstery
& Drapery Services
20. Comfort Keepers . Senior Care
21. CertaPro Painters Ltd. . Painting
22. Lawn Doctor . Lawn Care
23. Rooter-Man . Plumbing
24. Cruise Planners Franchising LLC/American Express . Cruise-Only
Travel Agencies
25. Bark Busters Home Dog Training . Pet Services