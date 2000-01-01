Get The 411

Keeping up with Internet public policy changes

January 1, 2000 1 min read

The Internet is quickly becoming a matter of public policy, with Netcentric hearings happening in both state and federal legislatures. Courts, too, are jumping into the action with rulings that have potential consequences for many Web site owners and surfers.

How can you keep up with it all? A fun and easy way is to read The Filter (http://cyber.harvard.edu), a twice-monthly freebie newsletter (available via e-mail or at the Web site) published by the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard Law School. Like what you see in The Filter? The Berkman Center also offers, at no charge, a grab bag of heady online courses in advanced cyberspace thinking, such as Privacy in Cyberspace and Intellectual Property in Cyberspace. Visit the site to subscribe to the newsletter or explore a course.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net