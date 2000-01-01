Time Is Money

Online invoicing

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Invoicing is the lifeblood of any business--without it, you don't get paid. The trouble is, most specialty invoicing software is expensive, awkward or both. And worse still, a computer crash can wipe out all your invoicing records. A better solution for some businesses in on the Web at TimeBills.com (http://www.timebills.com), where not only are the software tools easy to use but records are kept (and backed up) on TimeBills' server.

TimeBills lets you keep records online and print invoices at no charge. A premium service, EZ Bills, charges $4.95 for three invoices, which it prints, stuffs into envelopes and mails for you. Not every business will find its needs will be met by TimeBills, but it just may be ideal for consultants, accountants, publicists and a variety of other service-oriented businesses.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net