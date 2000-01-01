Our Kinda Town

Site for entrepreneurs

Want an easy-to-navigate small-business site that gathers together hundreds of key links, plus information on hot topics like firing employees, selling your business, marketing and doing taxes? Drop into BusinessTown.com (http://www.businesstown.com), a site that's doing a good job of compiling content that appeals to entrepreneurs. The original information on the site tends to be written in a short, punchy, readable style and gives the facts in a fast enough form that even a time-harried entrepreneur will read through to the end.

