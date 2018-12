Weather reports

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

If you ever wanted to track weather in your hometown, at a major customer's location or perhaps in a place you frequently travel to, give this site (http://www.weather.com) a try. Get free e-mail weather reports up to three times daily from the Weather Channel, which offers full meteorological details on over 1,600 locations.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net