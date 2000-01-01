Just For Shows

Guide to trade shows

January 1, 2000 1 min read

It's no secret that trade shows can do wonders to help build your business. Just visiting and walking the aisles can fill your mind with ideas, while setting up a booth may fill your order books with sales. Keep tabs on shows that could work for you at ExpoGuide (http://www.expoguide.com), where hundreds of shows are indexed by location (San Francisco shows alone fill several pages) and in alphabetical order. A built-in search engine lets you find the shows you need to know about. Once you find a show that spurs your interest, there's a button to click to have more information sent to you.

