On Firewire

First color inkjet printer to use the FireWire port

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

For Macintosh G3 and iMac owners wondering about the built-in FireWire port, which has file transfer speeds of 400 Mbps and fast, flexible connectivity, Epson has introduced the first color inkjet printer to use the high-speed connection. With maximum print speeds of 12 ppm (pages per minute) in black and 10 ppm in color, the Stylus Color 900G is an extremely fast, 1,440 x 720 DPI printer. A built-in USB port can connect the 900G to PCs and non-FireWire Macs. A one-year exchange warranty applies. The 900G continues the translucent and blue color scheme of the original iMac.

Stylus Color 900G

Epson America

(800) GO-EPSON