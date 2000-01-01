On Firewire

First color inkjet printer to use the FireWire port
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

For Macintosh G3 and iMac owners wondering about the built-in FireWire port, which has file transfer speeds of 400 Mbps and fast, flexible connectivity, Epson has introduced the first color inkjet printer to use the high-speed connection. With maximum print speeds of 12 ppm (pages per minute) in black and 10 ppm in color, the Stylus Color 900G is an extremely fast, 1,440 x 720 DPI printer. A built-in USB port can connect the 900G to PCs and non-FireWire Macs. A one-year exchange warranty applies. The 900G continues the translucent and blue color scheme of the original iMac.

  • Stylus Color 900G
  • Epson America
  • (800) GO-EPSON
  • Street Price: $429

