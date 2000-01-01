Hand Over Heels

The latest PDA from Handspring
This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

From the creators of the original 3Com Palm Pilot comes the Visor by Handspring. Equipped with the Palm OS, the Visor features such advances as USB connectivity for fast syncs with your desktop and Springboard plug-and-play expansion modules. The snap-in, snap-out modules range from a 33.6 modem for $129 to GPS, MP3 and extra memory. The standard graphite-colored Visor comes with 2MB RAM, while the Visor Deluxe ($249 street) sports 8MB RAM and is available in graphite, ice, blue, green and orange.

  • Visor
  • Handspring
  • (888) 565-9393
  • Street Price: $179

