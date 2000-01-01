Little Stowaway

Tiny portable keyboard

The diminutive frame that makes palm-sized computers so convenient actually works against them when it comes to inputting data. Large battery-hungry keyboards have been available for a while, but now Think Outside has introduced a real solution. The 100 percent full-sized 7.9-ounce Stowaway Portable Keyboard folds up to pocket-size and requires no batteries or cables. Instead, it uses a low amount of power from the handheld machine. It's available for the Palm series of connected organizers, the new Visors from Handspring (above) and currently evaluating a Windows CE solution.

