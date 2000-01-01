Dry Cell

A foolproof case to keep you talking
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

If you're like most busy entrepreneurs, you probably find yourself doing business on a cell phone even when you're on vacation, at the beach or on a camping trip. Maybe you've even accidentally dropped your phone in a lake or ocean. "Once the phone hits the water, that's the end," says Scott Taylor, vice president of Weston, Massachusetts-based MDX Industries Inc. (http://www.cellsafe.com). "You can't ever use it again."

But MDX has a solution--the company offers a waterproof carrying case for cellular phones designed to prevent such an accident. The 8.2-by-2.3-inch Cell Safe case fits in a standard water bottle cage on a bicycle or on the loop of your belt. Made of plastic, the Cell Safe floats when dropped in water and, when dropped on land, shields the phone from damage.

Priced at $24.95, the Cell Safe can be purchased through cell phone retailers or sporting goods outlets, or toll free at (877) 235-5723.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 11 years and writes a monthly computing column for The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition. Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com

