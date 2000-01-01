Bulk Rate

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Wireless phone costs can soar when you've got five or more employees roaming about, prospecting or closing sales.

For some time, phone companies have offered discounts to users based on the number of minutes they're on the phone. But you have to rack up thousands of minutes per month to qualify, so often the savings never materialize.

Sprint PCS (http://www.sprintpcs.com) is now trying something different. The digital wireless carrier is offering businesses a discount if they operate five or more lines, with no minimum monthly minute charges. A small company with five wireless phone users can receive a 5 percent discount across the board. If you have more employees using wireless phones, discounts can be as high as 15 percent.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 11 years and writes a monthly computing column for The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition. Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com

