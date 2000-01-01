If you've got the lines, they've got the discount.

Wireless phone costs can soar when you've got five or more employees roaming about, prospecting or closing sales.

For some time, phone companies have offered discounts to users based on the number of minutes they're on the phone. But you have to rack up thousands of minutes per month to qualify, so often the savings never materialize.

Sprint PCS (http://www.sprintpcs.com) is now trying something different. The digital wireless carrier is offering businesses a discount if they operate five or more lines, with no minimum monthly minute charges. A small company with five wireless phone users can receive a 5 percent discount across the board. If you have more employees using wireless phones, discounts can be as high as 15 percent.

