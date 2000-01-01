Market Watch

Keeping an eye on your visitors

January 1, 2000 1 min read

Want to know the long-term responses and purchase behavior of the people who see your ads but never click? Or do you want to know how many times you should show a person a particular ad? These important nuggets of data can be gleaned via a new service called eAnalytics from Adknowledge, a Web-marketing services company. The service combines data mining and warehousing techniques with audience profiling and daily lead tracking services, allowing you to track who's visiting and buying from your site. The cost for the service varies depending on the complexity of the campaign. For information, visit http://www.adknowledge.com

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net