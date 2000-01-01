Reviews of Shrinkwrap, MyITware and ZipMagic 2000

January 1, 2000

Splitting image: Aladdin Systems' ShrinkWrap lets Mac users make exact byte-for-byte copies of their hard-drives, CD-ROMs or floppies. ShrinkWrap is ideal if you're looking to clone Mac configurations throughout your office--it even places the icons in the right place. A drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to create an exact disk image of an original source disk or CD-ROM for transmission over the Internet, giving you an effective way to send and receive data as images. It also makes it possible for users without a CD-ROM to run the "CD" directly off their desktop and includes StuffIt compression to minimize a file's size. Great for backups and archiving, ShrinkWrap requires Mac OS 7.1.1 or higher. It's free for a 30-day trial ($29.95 after that) at http://www.aladdinsys.com/shrinkwrap or by calling (800) 850-3388.

PC manager:MyITware is designed to help optimize PC resources and reduce the total cost of ownership for organizations with a minimum of 25 PCs. To reduce the cost of your company's PCs, you need to enact certain usage policies, such as acceptable software applications, Web access and so on. MyITware conducts an inventory to show what's installed on all systems, and a usage auditing feature lets you monitor how the applications are used. This can eliminate costly technical support issues, reduce your liability for unlicensed software usage, and even save you the money you pay for support for unused programs. This is an affordable, Windows-based computer management option at $29 per client. Visit http://www.myitcorp.com or call (888) 694-8927.

Just Zip it!Sending pictures and other images over the Web can be a heavy burden to the downloader. To reduce your file size, check out ZipMagic 2000, a file compression utility for PCs. This unique software lets you use zip compressed files without unzipping them first. It can stop and resume Internet downloads, as well as split self-extracting Zip files into predetermined sizes (for example, a 5MB file can be split into five 1MB segments). This version also comes with support for popular antivirus programs which scan incoming zipped files. Various wizards make using ZipMagic simple, including the Zip&Mail wizard, which lets users choose files to zip and then automatically attaches them to a new e-mail message. The Zip&Backup wizard simplifies Zip file format backup. ZipMagic will run under Windows 95/98/2000 and NT, and requires 8MB RAM and 11MB hard-drive space. Available from Ontrack Data International Inc., ZipMagic 2000 costs $39.95 (street) and can be purchased at http://www.ontrack.com or by calling (800) 872-2599.

Cassandra Cavanah is an entrepreneurial-minded computer journalist who's made a homebased career of writing and consulting on tech-related issues. She can be reached at ccavanah@earthlink.net