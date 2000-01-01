Turn To The Index

Once upon a time, there was a Dow Jones Industrial Average . . .
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Financial historians and others interested in the origins of an entity that impacts the lives of every American--the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)--will find the new book, The Market's Measure, edited by John A. Prestbo (Dow Jones Indexes, $39.95), an entertaining and enlightening read.

Packed with 137 photos, this glossy coffee table book chronicles the highs and lows of the DJIA from its origin in 1896 as a vehicle for newspaper man Charles H. Dow to measure daily and historical trading activities of the New York Stock Exchange. The book juxtaposes the Dow's rises and falls against the historical happenings in the United States and the world, giving readers an intriguing look at how tightly the two have been intertwined over the years.

For those seeking hard facts, there's information about the market's biggest gains and worst losses, a comparison of the 1929 and 1987 stock market crashes, a guide to every company that has ever been featured in the DJIA and much more. Best of all, the book's writers didn't assume readers would know everything about investing, which makes this an enjoyable read for everyone from the greenest investors to longtime Dow Jones veterans.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.