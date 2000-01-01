Turn To The Index

Once upon a time, there was a Dow Jones Industrial Average . . .

January 1, 2000 1 min read

Financial historians and others interested in the origins of an entity that impacts the lives of every American--the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)--will find the new book, The Market's Measure, edited by John A. Prestbo (Dow Jones Indexes, $39.95), an entertaining and enlightening read.

Packed with 137 photos, this glossy coffee table book chronicles the highs and lows of the DJIA from its origin in 1896 as a vehicle for newspaper man Charles H. Dow to measure daily and historical trading activities of the New York Stock Exchange. The book juxtaposes the Dow's rises and falls against the historical happenings in the United States and the world, giving readers an intriguing look at how tightly the two have been intertwined over the years.

For those seeking hard facts, there's information about the market's biggest gains and worst losses, a comparison of the 1929 and 1987 stock market crashes, a guide to every company that has ever been featured in the DJIA and much more. Best of all, the book's writers didn't assume readers would know everything about investing, which makes this an enjoyable read for everyone from the greenest investors to longtime Dow Jones veterans.