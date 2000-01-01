Finding venture capital

Built by accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, this site--dubbed Money Tree (http://204.198.129.80/index.asp)--is a gem, filled with punchy insightful comments on how to score venture capital funding. See "The Three Keys to Obtaining Venture Capital" as well as useful templates for constructing a business plan and detailed advice on how to realistically forecast future income. Another resource: a list, complete with contact info, of hundreds of top VC firms.